Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 5.2%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 1,142,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,082,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares in the company, valued at $85,332,114.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,797 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

