Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 2.9%

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 4,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Crawford United Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

