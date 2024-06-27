Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
