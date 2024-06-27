Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 2.2%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 14,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Creightons Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.38. The company has a market capitalization of £15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.