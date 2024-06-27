Critical Review: Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -213.77% -36.96% -30.10% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Taylor Wimpey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $49.75 million 128.91 -$102.18 million ($1.82) -68.41 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.46 $433.99 million N/A N/A

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.