Cronos Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $9.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00045492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.