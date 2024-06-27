CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $387.29. 3,664,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,959. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

