CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $390.96 and last traded at $390.64. 1,066,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,137,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average is $312.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,675 shares of company stock valued at $92,085,172. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

