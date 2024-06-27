CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$144.22 million for the quarter.

