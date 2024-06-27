Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 15,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,233,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XAR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,236. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.