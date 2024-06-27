Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ILF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 919,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

