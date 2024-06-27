Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.83

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 863211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

