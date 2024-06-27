Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 3,250,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,012. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

