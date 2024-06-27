Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 121000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$737,100.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

