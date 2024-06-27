Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Analysts predict that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

