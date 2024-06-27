Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $981.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.90 and a 200 day moving average of $857.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

