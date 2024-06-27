Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 924.7% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 524,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.8054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

