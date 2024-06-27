Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Dillard’s Price Performance
Dillard’s stock opened at $429.62 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.53. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
