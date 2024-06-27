Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $61.00.
Dino Polska Company Profile
