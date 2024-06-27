Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.