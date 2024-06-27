Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.34% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

