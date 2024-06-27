Disciplined Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,266 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.54. 36,913,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,479,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

