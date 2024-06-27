Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,615 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.