Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 9,947,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,190,843. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

