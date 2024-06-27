Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Jentner Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFAR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,290. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

