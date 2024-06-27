Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 3.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 516,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

