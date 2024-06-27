Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 433 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 340,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,764. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.