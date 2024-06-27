Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Purchases $1,003,500.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of Domo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

