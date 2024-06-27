Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.34.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

