Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.34.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
