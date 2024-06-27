Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$6.36 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.68. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.