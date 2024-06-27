Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$6.36 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.68. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.