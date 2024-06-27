DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE DD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.83. 638,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

