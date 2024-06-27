Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 168,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 174,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

