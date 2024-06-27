Edward Screven Sells 235,918 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.