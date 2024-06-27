Eight Capital Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) a C$105.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$89.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$96.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$92.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,763,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$92.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

