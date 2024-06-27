Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
