Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 126,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

