Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund makes up approximately 5.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $25,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1,678.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 279,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

