Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PHM stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.



