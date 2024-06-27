Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,687 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.6% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

