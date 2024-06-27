Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II accounts for 0.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML opened at $8.55 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

