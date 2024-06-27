Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells $147,934.51 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $86,103.63.

Enfusion stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

