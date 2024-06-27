ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

ENN Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 13,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. ENN Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

