Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Glj Research

Equities research analysts at Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Glj Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 55.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

