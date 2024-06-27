Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73. 1,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
