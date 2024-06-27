Epiq Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,315,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,875. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

