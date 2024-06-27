Epiq Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,129. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

