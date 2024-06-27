Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

