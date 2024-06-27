Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 27th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ACAD, ADXS, AKTX, AP, APWC, ARTW, AVGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 27th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI). They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.