Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 27th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ACAD, ADXS, AKTX, AP, APWC, ARTW, AVGR)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 27th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

