Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AGF.B, AMGN, ATD, BB, CCL, CHWY, CP, EHAB, GIS, GRND)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 27th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was given a C$10.75 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$87.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$119.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $3.30 to $2.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $64.00 to $66.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

