Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AGF.B, AMGN, ATD, BB, CCL, CHWY, CP, EHAB, GIS, GRND)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 27th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was given a C$10.75 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$87.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$119.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $3.30 to $2.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $64.00 to $66.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

