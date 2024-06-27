ERn Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

