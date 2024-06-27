ERn Financial LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 1,001,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

